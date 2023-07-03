scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter faces lawsuit over unpaid bills in 4 countries

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 3 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Twitter is facing a lawsuit after being accused of failing to pay for services for offices located in London, Dublin, Sydney and Singapore.

A Sydney-based infrastructure company Facilitate is seeking more than A$1 million in payments across the three businesses for alleged owed payments that date back to October of last year, when Elon Musk acquired Twitter, The Guardian reported.

According to case documents, Facilitate offered sensor installation in Twitter’s London and Dublin offices and an office fit-out in Singapore. Also, the infrastructure company decommissioned Twitter’s Sydney office in Australia and temporarily stored its contents.

“The company claims it is owed £203,115, SGD$546,596, and A$61,318, respectively,” the report said.

The case, filed in the US district court of Northern California at the end of last month, was first reported by NCA Newswire.

The firm claimed that after Musk took over Twitter, the micro-blogging platform did not dispute the invoices but instead chose not to pay them. Facilitate is seeking costs and damages.

Twitter has not yet submitted a defence filing, the report said.

In court filings, Facilitate stated that it is not the sole company suing Twitter since Musk took control.

According to the firm, Musk’s moderation decisions, including the unbanning of far-right and neo-Nazi accounts, led to advertiser alienation and caused a financial crisis for the company.

“Twitter responded with a campaign of extreme belt-tightening that amounted to requiring nearly everyone to whom it owes money to sue,” the firm said.

“Twitter stopped paying rent on some of its offices and stopped paying several vendors whose services it was still using. Twitter also cancelled many contracts and stopped paying people to whom it owes money.”

Meanwhile, last month, reports had surfaced that the micro-blogging platform refused to pay Google Cloud bills as its contract came up for renewal in June.

However, later, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino settled the strained ties with Google Cloud over non-payments of its bills before the June 30 contract deadline.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Cleartrip gains 2nd-largest market share as OTA, B2B topline grows over 2X
Next article
Gullies on Martian crater formed by liquid meltwater: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta receives record 17K complaints via Indian grievance mechanism

Technology

Gullies on Martian crater formed by liquid meltwater: Study

Technology

Cleartrip gains 2nd-largest market share as OTA, B2B topline grows over 2X

News

Nikki Tamboli to venture into OTT space with 'Puppy Love'

News

Keke Palmer expresses great distrust in US government via social media

News

Mrunal Thakur’s captivating first look from the Telugu film Nani30

News

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ begins advance booking!

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan questions Falaq Naaz over Abhishek Malhan’s parvarish comment

News

Huge moment for Ayushmann Khurrana to be performing at Wembley!

Technology

Scientists find new bacterial species involved in tooth decay

News

Supernatural thriller 'Aashiqana' set return with a mysterious Season 4

News

How Huma Qureshi’s film ‘Tarla’ inspired her father

Technology

Samsung to soon launch new variant of Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India

News

How Rasika Dugal was spooked while shooting ‘Adhura’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on iOS beta

Fashion & Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 37th b'day with selfie

Technology

Apple makes it super easy to switch from Android to iPhone

Health & Lifestyle

Ram Manohar Lohia hospital releases book of millet recipes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US