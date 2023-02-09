scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter faces major global outage

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter faced a major global outage with several users having issues while posting a tweet and sending direct messages (DMs).

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 59 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 32 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with server connection.

Taking to the platform, many users reported the issues.

While one user said, “did Twitter Dms stop working #TwitterDown”, another mentioned: “Anyone else being blocked from tweeting or retweeting? #TweetLimit #DailyLimit #TwitterDown.”

Users had scheduled their tweets for reporting the issues as they were not likely to post it immediately.

After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company posted from its @TwitterSupport account on Thursday and said: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and CEO Elon Musk had said the outage was due to back-end changes to make the platform faster.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

Also, the platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Google's VP of labs, Salesforce's former co-CEO to form AI company
Next article
Twitter Blue with verification now in India, starts at Rs 650 per month
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US