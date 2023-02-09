scorecardresearch
Twitter facing internal & external issues, up soon: Elon Musk

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that the micro-blogging platform is facing “multiple internal and external issues simultaneously” and will be “fully back on track later tonight.”

The micro-blogging platform suffered a massive outage when several users globally, including in India, reported having issues while posting a tweet and sending direct messages (DMs).

Users likely scheduled their tweets for reporting the issues as they were not able to post it immediately.

When a user tweeted, “Twitter and a ton of other social media websites have been all jacked up today. My guess is there’s something wack with shared infrastructure.”

Musk replied: “Multiple internal and external issues simultaneously today. Should be fully back on track later tonight.”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, over 59 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 32 per cent while using the website, and 9 per cent with server connection.

While one user posted, “Did Twitter Dms stop working #TwitterDown”, another commented, “Anyone else being blocked from tweeting or retweeting? #TweetLimit #DailyLimit #TwitterDown.”

After receiving multiple reports of the outage, the company posted from its @TwitterSupport account stating, “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

In December last year, Twitter went down for several users globally including in India, and Musk had said the outage was due to back-end changes to make the platform faster.

For some users, timelines did not refresh and many accounts were shown as non-existent.

–IANS

aj/na

