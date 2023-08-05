scorecardresearch
Twitter fails to publish monthly India compliance report, shows poodle sitting in a chair

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Twitter, which is now X Corp under Elon Musk, has failed to publish its monthly India compliance report for the May-June period which includes the details of complaints from users via the India grievance mechanism and action taken on them, as well as information related to Twitter’s proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules, 2021.

The monthly report has not appeared on the X Transparency portal yet, which normally appears on every first day of the month like other social media platforms like Meta and WhatsApp, etc.

“Looks like this page doesn’t exist. Here’s a picture of a poodle sitting in a chair for your trouble,” read the message when clicked on the IT Rules report for the May-June 2023 period.

The company or Musk were yet to comment or specify why the report is missing, which is for the first time since Twitter began publishing monthly India compliance reports from the May-June 2021 period. In compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, Twitter is required to publish a monthly compliance report.

“We will continue to publish this report on a monthly basis, and will make improvements over time, based on feedback received from the government, or in accordance with internal changes that allow for us to provide more granular data,” according to Twitter.

In India, Twitter users can report grievances via the Grievance mechanism by using the contact details available on the Grievance Officer – India page. The last report available on X Transparency website is between April 26, 2023 through to May 25, 2023 that included content on Twitter.

The report included complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders. In the last published report, Twitter banned a record-breaking 1,132,228 accounts in India between April 26 and May 25.

The ban aimed to curb the promotion of child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. Additionally, 1,843 accounts were taken down for promoting terrorism on the platform. In the reporting period, Twitter received a total of 518 complaints from Indian users through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

6
Agency News Desk
