Twitter flies blue bird, replaces with 'X' logo on web

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Twitter’s blue bird logo has now been replaced by the new ‘X’ logo on the web.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk had started hinting at this change on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

Now ‘X’ logo has replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform’s web version.

Musk also changed the company’s official account’s name to ‘X’ on the platform along with its picture.

He also shared a picture of Twitter’s headquarters with the new logo projected on it, and said: “Our headquarters tonight.”

Twitter-owner on Sunday said that “X.com” now directs to “twitter.com”.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X.”

When a user asked, “Instead of retweet, what’s the new name? ReX’d?”, Musk replied: “That whole concept should be rethought.”

He had also kicked off a poll asking users if he should change the default platform colour to black.

When technology influencer Marques Brownlee tweeted, “I’m still gonna call it Twitter”, Musk replied: “Not for long.”

When a user asked if users will now be called “Xers”, the tech billionaire said: “We will have no name.”

The Twitter-owner also confirmed that once the platform changes its name, a tweet will be called “an X”.

On the other hand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday said: “It’s an exceptionally rare thing — in life or in business — that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square.”

According to Yaccarino, X is the “future state of unlimited interactivity” which is centred “in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking”, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities.

She further mentioned that the company “already started to see X take shape over the past 8 months through our rapid feature launches.”

–IANS

aj/ksk

Entertainment Today

