Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress hacked; logo & picture changed

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) The official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress has been hacked, with the picture and logo changed.

The party’s national spokesman and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien has confirmed the development and claimed that communications are being made with the Twitter authorities to bring the handle back to its original format.

In the hacked handle the name has been changed to “Yuga Labs” and the original party logo has been replaced by a symbolic picture combining the letters “Y” and “L”.

The “blue tick”, however, is still there.

Party sources said that the matter came to the notice of the leaders early Tuesday morning and they doubt that the hacking incident took place on late Monday night.

“The Twitter authorities have contacted and they have assured us of giving back the party’s official Twitter handle the original looks at the earliest,” a party leader said.

However, despite being hacked no derogatory comment slamming the party has been posted through this Twitter handle.

The last tweet posted by the handle at 9.01 p.m. on Monday night, read: “#DidirSurkshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion, to achieve state-wide inclusive- growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households.”

Party sources said that besides informing the Twitter authorities about the development, the leadership might also file an official complaint with the cyber crime division of the Kolkata Police.

–IANS

src/ksk/

