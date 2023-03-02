Twitter is where writers, leaders spend their time: Musk

San Francisco, March 2 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that Twitter is a platform where writers and leaders spend their time, even though a “few other social networks” are actually bigger.

Musk tweeted: “The ability of Twitter advertising to reach the most influential people in the world is often not fully appreciated.”

“While a few other social networks are technically bigger, Twitter is where the writers and leaders spend their time.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “I see Twitter as a town hall where literally everyone comes to chat and chill on a daily basis,” another commented, “Absolutely agree — the fact this is where the politicians and journalists are means this is often the heartbeat of The Conversation.”

Last month, Musk had apologised for showing too many irrelevant and annoying advertisements on the microblogging platform and said that the company is taking corrective measures to improve the algorithm.

Meanwhile, he had announced that the platform will share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to “Twitter Blue Verified” for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

