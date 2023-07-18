scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

‘Twitter killer’ Meta Threads now under govt lens in US

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads is now under investigation by the US House Judiciary which has reportedly asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over documents about content moderation on the new platform that has crossed 150 million sign-ups.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has asked Zuckerberg to hand over documents “as part of the panel’s ongoing investigation of tech platforms’ policies and contact with the Joe Biden administration”, reports CNBC.

“Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as a rival of Elon Musk’s Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk’s commitment to free speech,” Jordan wrote in the letter.

Meta executives, however, have made it clear that they don’t want news and politics to dominate the conversation on Threads.

In his letter, Jordan said that there are reports that Threads will enforce ‘Instagram’s community guidelines’, which resulted in “lawful speech being moderated following pressure by the government”.

Meta did not immediately comment on Jordan’s letter.

As Meta’s Threads crosses 150 million sign-ups, its daily use has gone down miserably, with time spent by users now down by 50 per cent from 20 minutes to just 10 minutes.

However, Zuckerberg said “10s of millions of people now come back daily” on Threads and “that’s way ahead of what we expected”.

According to Sensor Tower data, Threads platform’s number of daily active users were down about 20 per cent since its debut on July 5.

Data from Similarweb showed a drop of more than 25 per cent in daily active users on Android phones globally.

The usage time also decreased by more than 50 per cent, it showed.

However, these are early days and as Meta introduces more Twitter-like features, the daily use may go up and Threads can achieve the momentum it aspires for.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vir Das announces world tour: It's about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene
Next article
Miranda Lambert stops singing 'Tin Man' in concert to call out fans taking selfies
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Redmi 12 first impression: Stylish smartphone with a lot of potential

Technology

YouTube testing feature that let users easily watch videos at 2x speed

News

Bhumi Pednekar unveils plan of launching her foundation on her birthday

News

Miranda Lambert stops singing 'Tin Man' in concert to call out fans taking selfies

News

Vir Das announces world tour: It's about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene

Sports

India A face Pakistan A in ACC men’s emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday

News

Oppenheimer, subject of Nolan's biopic, found solace in Bhagavad Gita

Technology

Meta bringing more Reels editing tools on FB Feed

News

Salman Khan: Have hosted 'Bigg Boss' for so many years, it feels like an extension of my life

Sports

One of the craziest passion I have seen in a person: Venkatesh Prasad awestruck with Dhoni’s bike collection in Ranchi

Sports

Colombia's Rueda takes charge of Honduras

News

Leopard drops in on tele-serial set in Film City, scoots with a dog

Technology

AFib History now available in India for Apple Watch users

News

Love in Lisbon: Ananya, Aditya get cosy, soak in Portugues vibes

Sports

‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw

News

Deepika's first look from 'Project K' opens up a new cinematic universe

News

Kartik's post leaves fans wondering if romantic film is on the cards

Technology

Indian startups faced 70% drop in funding in FY23 to $15 bn

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US