Twitter launches ads revenue sharing programme for creators

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) Twitter on Friday announced that it has launched a new ads revenue sharing programme for creators.

“We’re expanding our creator monetisation offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” the company said on the ‘Creator Ads Revenue Sharing’ page.

The programme will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts.

“We are rolling out to an initial group who will be invited to accept payment,” the platform added.

When one user tweeted, “Since Elon is monetised will be nice to see what his payout is”, the Twitter-owner replied: “I gave my share to the creator payout pool.”

In response to another tweet, Musk said: “Anyone engaging in repeated theft of posts be demonetised.”

“X/Twitter will start paying creators for ads served in their replies. First block payment totals $5M,” he had said last month.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform on Thursday said that “starting as soon as July 14, we’re adding a new messages setting that should help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs”.

With the new setting enabled, messages from people who users follow will arrive in the primary inbox, and messages from verified users who they don’t follow will be sent to the message request inbox.

“Users who previously had their permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to this new setting, but can switch back at any time,” the company said.

