scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter launches new $5K per month API tier for startups

Elon Musk-run Twitter has launched a new API (Application Programming Interface) tier called - "Twitter API Pro" for startups that costs $5,000 per month.

By Agency News Desk
Twitter launches new $5K per month API tier for startups
Elon Musk | Twitter

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Elon Musk-run Twitter has launched a new API (Application Programming Interface) tier called – “Twitter API Pro” for startups that costs $5,000 per month. With the tier, developers will be able to fetch one million tweets per month, post 3,00,000 tweets per month, and gets access to the full archive search endpoint.

“Today we are launching our new access tier, Twitter API Pro,” Twitter Dev tweeted on Thursday.

“Experiment, build, and scale your business with 1M Tweets per month, including our powerful real-time Filtered/Stream and Full Archive Search endpoints,” it added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on this development on Twitter.

“That’s cool, but you already killed most Twitter apps by now. And 5K is still too much for most of us. A 1K plan could make sense… but then again it’s too late,” a user commented.

“5k is like half of our monthly budget as a startup… quite out of touch pricing,” another user said.

Moreover, one more user mentioned, “No developer will ever trust Twitter again”.

In March, Twitter launched its new paid API platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

These three levels include a basic ‘free’ level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month ‘basic’ level, and an expensive ‘enterprise’ level.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant gets FDA approval for human trials
Next article
Kailash Kher loses cool at Khelo India function
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US