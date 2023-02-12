scorecardresearch
Twitter needs to bring back improved Vine app: Musk

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the company “need to bring back” a better version of its short-form video application ‘Vine’.

When Chris Ruane, Twitter’s former senior Quality Assurance (QA) engineer, tweeted: “It’s a tragedy how Twitter killed Periscope and Vine. Both apps had tons of loyal and talented creators who religiously used the apps and made real connections with people. Some of my fondest memories of working at Twitter were from working on those apps. Bring it back @elonmusk.”

Musk replied, “Periscope does partly live on with Spaces, but no question that we need to bring back an even better version of Vine.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Vine the original concept of short form content”, another commented, “Bring back Vines now!”

In October last year, Twitter CEO had posted a poll on the micro-blogging platform, asking users if they think Vine should be brought back, with the caption, “Bring back Vine?”

The following month, Musk had said that he will “look into” a way to recover old videos from the Vine application.

Vine was a six-second looping video clip-sharing platform owned by Twitter.

The company shut down the Vine app service in 2016, revamping it into Vine Camera which allowed users to shoot 6.5 seconds looping videos.

Twitter acquired Vine in October 2012, and as of 2016, the application had over 200 million active monthly users.

–IANS

aj/dpb

