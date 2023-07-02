scorecardresearch
Twitter rival Bluesky disables new sign-ups

By Agency News Desk
San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) After Twitter introduced reading posts limits, Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter rival Bluesky has “disabled” new sign-ups. According to Bluesky’s status page, the platform was experiencing “degraded performance” late Saturday.

In an update, the platform said: “We are still working to accommodate the large influx of users and increase in traffic.”

On Sunday, the platform posted: “Sign ups are currently disabled as is the ‘Popular with Friends’ feed. Otherwise the service should be operating correctly.”

It seems that the “large influx of users” and “increase in traffic” on Bluesky was due to the recently announced reading posts limits on Twitter.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Saturday said that temporary limits have been applied on who will read how many posts in a day, in order to prevent data scraping and system manipulation.

His clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

Meanwhile, last week, Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter rival had introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including — user lists and reply controls. Along with user lists and reply controls, the company is also introduced labelling, moderation controls and hashtags.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
