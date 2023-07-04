scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 4 (IANS) Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, announced that it has reopened the sign-ups that the company disabled a few days back.

“We just enabled account sign-ups again, so any outstanding invite codes can now be used to create an account,” the company said, according to the screenshot shared by The Verge.

According to Bluesky’s status page, the platform was experiencing “degraded performance” on Saturday last week.

In an update, the platform had said: “We are still working to accommodate the large influx of users and increase in traffic.”

On Sunday, the platform posted: “Sign ups are currently disabled as is the ‘Popular with Friends’ feed. Otherwise the service should be operating correctly.”

It seemed that the “large influx of users” and “increase in traffic” on Bluesky was due to the reading posts limits introduced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, last week, Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter rival had introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including — user lists and reply controls.

–IANS

aj/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BTS' V says 'namaste' on live video while traveling from airport
This May Also Interest You
News

BTS' V says 'namaste' on live video while traveling from airport

News

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid tells Avinash Sachdev that he has seen a spark between Falaq Naaz and him

Technology

Garmin announces 2 new smartwatch series in India

News

Tesher reveals why his songs have a mention of Shah Rukh Khan

News

Ooty provided perfect canvas for Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura'

Technology

HPE to manufacture high-volume servers worth $1 bn in India

Technology

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes 16th close flyby of Sun

Technology

Balu Chaturvedula appointed as India country head of Walmart Global Tech

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jad Hadid offers a heartfelt apology after being in center of controversy

Technology

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Raatan Kaaliyan' fuses Punjabi and pop

Technology

Quasar 'clocks' show Universe running 5 times slower soon after Big Bang

Technology

Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth

Technology

iQOO launches 'Neo 7 Pro' with 20W FlashCharge, 50MP ultra-sensing camera in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury during shooting for ‘Jawan’ in US, undergoes surgery

News

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US