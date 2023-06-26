scorecardresearch
Twitter rival Bluesky working on user lists, reply controls tools

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 26 (IANS) Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, has introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including — user lists and reply controls.

Along with user lists and reply controls, the company also introduced labelling, moderation controls, and hashtags.

According to the company, user lists and reply controls can be used for community-driven moderation, while labelling and moderation controls will focus on moderator services and how they can handle problems that small communities can’t.

The third tool, hashtags, won’t be directly related to moderation, but as per the company, it could have a big impact on customising what users see.

“The tooling we’re building for moderation tries to take into consideration how social spaces are formed and shaped through communities,” Bluesky said in a blogpost.

The invite-only Bluesky, available on Android, offers a host of new features and was initially launched to iOS users in February in a closed beta.

The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos. In May, Bluesky crossed more than 1,00,000 users with a total of 3.19 million posts.

