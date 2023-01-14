scorecardresearch
Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 14 (IANS) Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it is rolling out “For You” and “Following” tabs updates to the web interface.

Earlier this week, the microblogging platform announced that the ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ tabs will be replaced by “For you” and “Following” tabs on iOS.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: “See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended ‘For you’ or Tweets from the accounts you’re ‘Following’.

“The ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon”.

In continuation of this update, the platform tweeted, “You can now easily switch between “Following” and “For you” on the web”.

Moreover, Twitter in its announcement mentioned that this view is coming to the Android app soon, too.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that Twitter’s “open source” algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

Musk said that Twitter will publish a tweet recommendation code and make the account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided
Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'
