scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter says only verified users can access new TweetDeck after 30 days

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 4 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter has launched a new and improved version of the social media dashboard application for management ‘TweetDeck’ globally, and said that after 30 days only verified users will be able to access the new app.

The company tweeted from the @TwitterSupport account: “All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting ‘Try the new TweetDeck’ in the bottom left menu.”

All of the users’ saved searches, lists and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck.

Also, users will be prompted to import their columns when they load the application for the first time. TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls and more.

The company further mentioned that Teams functionality in the management application is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks.

“In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” it added.

The Verge had reported on Monday that the TweetDeck interface was experiencing major issues after owner Elon Musk announced limits on the number of tweets users can view per day.

Users across the platform reported seeing an empty interface where tweets typically would have been shown.

Users had reported several interface issues, including notifications, mentions, likes and lists that won’t load.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman
Next article
Meta’s Twitter competitor 'Threads' to launch on Thursday
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta’s Twitter competitor 'Threads' to launch on Thursday

News

Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

Technology

Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

News

Simran Kaur: Gave my voice to Nobita, Doraemon became No.1 cartoon show

News

After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

News

Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer 'Skanda – The Attacker' unveiled

News

Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’

News

Arjun Bijlani: Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’

News

Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

News

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for 'Family Man 3' shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

Health & Lifestyle

Need stronger policies to protect kids from harms of food marketing: WHO

Technology

More women in AI may prevent bias: Melinda French Gates

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US