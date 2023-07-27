scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter seizes @x handle without warning or paying owner

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 27 (IANS) As Twitter is being rebranded as ‘X’, the company has taken over the @x handle on the platform without warning or compensating its original owner.The owner of the @x Twitter handle confirmed that the company took over the account, telling him the handle is the property of X, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

The account had previously belonged to Gene X Hwang of the corporate photography and videography studio Orange Photography.

In a letter, the company thanked Hwang for his loyalty, offered him a selection of X merchandise and also extended an invitation to visit X’s headquarters, as a “reflection of our appreciation”.

Hwang was surprised the company hadn’t contacted him about the @x account he owned and had put it private.

However, he stated that he would be open to a conversation with the company if they desired the handle for themselves.

Hwang said that X gave him a letter informing him that the @x account is connected to X Corp. and that he will be given a new handle.

According to the company, all of his data, including his followers and following data, would be transferred to his new account.

“It would have been nice for them to compensate for it since it did have a lot of value to me, but things are what they are,” Hwang told TechCrunch.

“Maybe I should ask for the bird from the sign since they were dismantling that yesterday too,” he joked.

Musk had started hinting at the rebranding on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Musk on Tuesday clarified, “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.”

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth — like birds tweeting — but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video,” he added.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal
Next article
Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Rakow beat Qarabag in UEFA Champions League qualifier

Sports

Football: Spain star Isco joins La Liga club Betis on one-year deal

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Brampton Wolves derail Montreat Tigers; Toronto Nationals beat Mississauga Panthers

Technology

Meta reports 11% revenue growth in Q2 2023

News

Telugu cult blockbuster 'Baby’ surpasses lifetime collections of 'Arjun Reddy'

Technology

Samsung Q2 profit down 95% amid chip oversupply, weaker demand

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register easy win against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Pre-booking for 'Make in India' foldables begins in India with cool pricing, attractive offers

Sports

Badminton: Chinese shuttlers sail into second round at Japan Open

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Uthappa’s brilliant knock helps Harare Hurricanes to big win against Durban Qalandars

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Marchand claims second gold medal; O'Callaghan breaks women's 200m freestyle world record

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Japan seal last 16 berths, Canada beat Ireland (roundup)

Sports

Draw for group stages of Santosh Trophy, senior women's nationals 2023-24 conducted

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Innocent Kaia stars as Bulawayo Braves win thriller against Cape Town Samp Army

Technology

Apple considering release of foldable iPad in future: Report

Technology

WHO confirms MERS in a United Arab Emirates man, expects more cases

Sports

UTT Season 4: Sathiyan outshines Sharath as Dabang Delhi, Chennai Lions enter semis

Sports

Indian men's, women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US