scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter selling bird statue, other office assets

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Elon Musk-owned Twitter has placed hundreds of items from its San Francisco headquarters up for auction online, including the bird statue and other office assets.

In December 2022, after Musk revealed that Twitter spends $13 million a year on food service, the company said it will be selling at least 265 kitchen appliances and office furniture online, and the bidding will start at just $25.

Now, the auction is online on the Heritage Global Partners’ website, the company administering the auction.

The company’s neon Twitter Bird light electrical display is currently priced at $22,500 with just under 10 hours left to bid.

A 190 cm planter in the shape of an @ symbol is already fetching $8,000.

Moreover, the blue bird statue is currently priced at $20,500.

The auctions also include some of the kitchen appliances, including several high-end La Marzocco espresso machines and a fizzy drink fountain complete with an ice dispenser.

The microblogging platform is also offloading a pair of Herman Miller coffee tables, which currently cost $2,200.

Last week, Musk, who failed to pay the rent for Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, asked its remaining staff in Singapore to stop coming to the office and work remotely as the company has reportedly failed to pay the monthly rent.

Twitter has been sued as it failed to pay $136,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

Additionally, the company is reportedly looking to shed its co-working spaces in Delhi and Mumbai after having already done so in Bengaluru.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices
Next article
India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown

Technology

Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

News

Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' on 'BB16'?

News

Amala Paul 'denied' entry to Kerala temple, alleges religious discrimination

Sports

Kohli jumps to fourth, Siraj takes massive leap in latest ODI rankings

Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US