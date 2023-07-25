scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter sign lettering removed from HQ, police interrupts

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 25 (IANS) Police arrived at Twitter’s (now X) San Francisco headquarters when workers started removing letters from the iconic vertical sign.

Workers were seen removing the metal sign using an aerial work platform vehicle, also known as a cherry picker, reports The San Francisco Standard.

After some time, San Francisco police officers arrived and halted the work.

Work was stopped at the site and only the letters “er” were left of the word “Twitter”, also the bird logo remained in place.

According to the police, someone with Twitter had a work order to take down the sign but had not informed security or the building’s owner. This confusion led to the calling of the police.

“Officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the area of 10th and Market streets regarding a report of a possible unpermitted street closure,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“Through their investigation, officers were able to determine that no crime was committed and this incident was not a police matter.”

Also, an observer, Wayne Sutton, tweeted that Twitter-owner Elon Musk didn’t get a permit for the crane so the police halted the work. Musk on Tuesday clarified, “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.”

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth– like birds tweeting– but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

He further said that in the coming months, the company will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the “entire financial world.”

“The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird,” he added. Musk had started hinting at this change on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Now ‘X’ logo has replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform’s web version.

Musk also changed the company’s official account’s name to ‘X’ on the platform along with its picture. He had also shared a picture of Twitter’s headquarters with the new logo projected on it.

Twitter-owner had also said that “X.com” now directs to “twitter.com”.

–IANS

aj/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic
Next article
Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft testing Bing Chat on Google Chrome, Safari

Sports

Football Australia plays down captain Kerr injury panic

Technology

Samsung digital lending platform has brought financial inclusion in India: JB Park

Sports

WI v Ind: Second Test ends in a draw as rain washes out fifth day's play

Sports

Hard work, strict training regime reason for Para-archers’ historic campaign in Pilsen World championships

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Cape Town Samp Army dominate Durban Qalandars, maintain top spot in table

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Italy's Ceccon wins men's 50m butterfly; China wins men's 100m breaststroke (round-up)

Sports

UTT Season 4: Ayhika stuns World No.26 Lily as Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 11-4 (Ld)

Sports

WI v IND: Play on Day 5 to resume from 10:45 pm IST, remaining two sessions to be of two hours each

Health & Lifestyle

DGCI okays AstraZeneca drug for treatment of heart failure in adults

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur to miss two knockout matches of Asian Games due to on-field outburst fine: Report

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes win close-fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

Sports

UTT Season 4: India's Ayhika shocks Lily in Dabang Delhi v U Mumba thriller

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Karnataka HC stays BAI circulars warning players from playing in 'unrecognised' events

Health & Lifestyle

RSV vax market estimated to surpass $9 billion by 2029: Report

Sports

Harare Hurricanes skipper Morgan talks of how Zimbabwe cricket will benefit from Zim Afro T10

Health & Lifestyle

Statin therapy may lower risk of heart diseaes in people with HIV: Study

News

Jackie Shroff: Loyal fans of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan reflects true beauty of theatrical experience

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US