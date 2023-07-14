scorecardresearch
Twitter starts paying hefty sums to creators via ads revenue sharing programme (Ld)

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) Twitter on Friday launched a new ads revenue sharing programme for creators, and has already started paying hefty sums.

“We’re expanding our creator monetisation offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter,” the company said on the ‘Creator Ads Revenue Sharing’ page.

The programme will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts.

“We are rolling out to an initial group who will be invited to accept payment,” the platform added.

On Twitter, many creators shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via the new programme.

While one creator got $37,050, another creator received $11,820.

One creator even got $69,420 through the ads revenue programme.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk clarified that the payouts are “not exactly per impression.”

“What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users.”

“Only verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to game the system with bots,” he added.

Musk had also said last month, “First block payment totals $5M.”

–IANS

aj/prw

