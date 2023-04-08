scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter stops writers from retweeting, liking or replying to Substack links

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Twitter has restricted access to embedding tweets in posts on online publishing platform Substack, leaving thousands of users in a limbo.

Twitter has restricted promotion and visibility for tweets with links to Substack posts — a move that has not gone well with people.

“We’re disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ ability to share their work. Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else,” said Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie and Jairaj Seth, the founders of Substack.

“This abrupt change is a reminder of why writers deserve a model that puts them in charge, that rewards great work with money, and that protects the free press and free speech,” they added.

The Twitter change has become a huge problem for Substack writers, who use the Elon Musk-run platform to promote their newsletters.

“It appears that Musk is making decisions based on his own financial interests and petty grievances — even if it makes Twitter objectively worse for users,” Judd Legum, author of Popular Information, a politics-focused newsletter, told The Verge.

“If this continues, it’s hard to justify continuing to invest my time creating content on Twitter.”

According to Substack founders, “writers’ livelihoods should not be tied to platforms where they don’t own their relationship with their audience, and where the rules can change on a whim”.

Musk is a known critic of mainstream media, and recently put a misleading “state-affiliated media” label on NPR’s account.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution
Next article
Casper Ruud races past defending champ Baez in Estoril
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Korea's Lee sparkles 67 as Tom Kim, Si Woo ensure cut; Woods hangs by slender thread, McIlroy out

Sports

Casper Ruud races past defending champ Baez in Estoril

Technology

NASA sends powerful new instrument to space to track air pollution

Technology

Microsoft to pay $3 mn fine for selling software to sanctioned Russian firms

Sports

Candreva's late equaliser stuns Inter Milan

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports first locally transmitted monkeypox case

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 139 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Sports

Masters 2023: A benign Augusta allows low scores as Hovland, Rahm Koepka share lead

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open: Gaurav Pratap Singh ends 14-year wait, bags second PGTI title in playoff

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

Sports

IPL 2023: Once you have clarity, things automatically fall into place, says Krunal Pandya

News

Allu Arjun dresses in saree, laden with jewellery in 'Pushpa 2' poster

Sports

IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

News

What is a Margaret Moment?

News

IANS Review: 'Jubilee': An absorbing tale set against Hindi cinema's early years (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

News

'Stereo Love' hitmaker Edward Maya in Mumbai, set for India tour

Sports

Mushfiqur Rahim stars as Bangladesh defeat Ireland by seven wickets in one-off Test

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US