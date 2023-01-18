scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter to block 3rd party apps like Tweetbot

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it is blocking third-party applications like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The platform tweeted from its @TwitterDev account on Tuesday: “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on the company’s announcement.

While one user asked, “oh yeah? what rules did Tweetbot broke? And Twitterrific?”, another said, “translation: We’re embarrassed other apps are better so instead of improving ours, we’ll just block them”.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk last week said that Twitter’s “open source” algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

“Transparency builds trust,” the Twitter CEO had posted.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
US reports 26,000 weekly child Covid-19 cases
Next article
Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chipS
This May Also Interest You
News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Priyanka Chopra says Pakistan's Oscar entry 'Joyland' is 'a must watch'

News

Tushar Kalia feels 'blessed' as he marries ladylove Triveni Barman

Technology

India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown

Technology

Twitter selling bird statue, other office assets

Technology

Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

News

Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' on 'BB16'?

News

Amala Paul 'denied' entry to Kerala temple, alleges religious discrimination

Sports

Kohli jumps to fourth, Siraj takes massive leap in latest ODI rankings

Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US