scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter to prioritise 'verified' accounts

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that verified accounts on the microblogging site will now be prioritised.

“Verified accounts are now prioritised,” he tweeted.

This development might give special attention to people who have had their accounts verified.

For instance, if your account is verified, people looking at Twitter are more likely to see your posts.

Last week, Musk removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks.

American actor Charlie Sheen publicly begged Musk to return his blue Twitter check mark.

Sheen, like thousands of others, lost his official verification badge after a site-wide purge of legacy verified accounts.

He was among the ones who refused to pony up for Twitter Blue – Musk’s $8-dolllar-a-month subscription service.

However, Sheen’s blue check was soon restored.

Amitabh Kant, the former chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, also lost the Blue Tick on Twitter.

Earlier, it was said that Twitter will not remove verified status from the government accounts and accounts being run by government officials.

Kant’s Blue Tick has not yet been restored.

Moreover, Twitter’s ongoing Blue Tick saga took yet another twist later, as many influential and famous users have had their blue checks restored by Musk, despite not subscribing to the service.

Numerous influential and well-known Twitter users globally have had their Blue verification badges reinstated next to their usernames.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Expert calls for ban on advertisement of unhealthy foods
Next article
Ileana D'Cruz 'preggy perks' include cake made by sister
This May Also Interest You
Technology

New injectable cell therapy shows promise to treat osteoarthritis

Sports

Controversy before IPL match in Jaipur, Sports Minister says RCA 'captured unnecessary space' at stadium

News

Erica Fernandes opens up on what prompted her to take up 'The Haunting'

Sports

IPL 2023: Took purple cap on Bhuvi's behalf; realised I wanted it too, recalls Siraj

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Sports Ministry asks IOA to set up Ad-hoc committee for transparent polls in WFI

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 5 new Covid deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan looks bold in a red see-through dress” Netizen Brutally Trolled for ‘Excess Skin Show’ in Plunging Backless Dress 

Sports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

Technology

PNB cautions customers about fake message circulating on digital platforms

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha logs 393 fresh Covid cases; masks made mandatory in hospitals

Sports

Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

Sports

'Rockstar' Hardik Pandya gave me the biggest headaches as England coach: Paul Collingwood

Health & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launched on first orbital test flight (Ld)

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Sports

Indian women's blind cricket team to play first ever bilateral series with Nepal

Sports

Multiple countries interested in hosting 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

Champions League: Struggling Bayern dreaming of a miracle against Man City

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US