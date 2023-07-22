scorecardresearch
Twitter to restrict DMs for unverified accounts to reduce spam

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Twitter has announced to restrict direct messages (DMs) for unverified accounts in order to reduce spam on the platform.

The company said it will soon be implementing some changes “in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages”.

“Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send,” the company said.

To send unlimited DMs, a Twitter user will now need to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter, however, didn’t specify what the daily DM limit might be. The changes would be implemented beginning Friday.

Last week, the micro-blogging platform added a new messages setting to help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs.

With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow will be sent to your message request inbox.

“Users who previously had their permissions set to allow message requests from everyone will be migrated to this new setting, but can switch back at any time,” said the company.

Earlier, Musk had put “temporary” rate limits on reading tweets.

He had said that “If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying”.

Twitter last week claimed that more than 99.99 per cent of Tweet impressions are from healthy content or content that does not violate the platform’s rules.

“Our commitment to our community is simple and clear — maintain free expression and make Twitter a safe space for everyone,” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted.

“We will continue to remove the most serious violations of our rules, such as illegal content, and suspend bad actors from our platform,” Twitter said.

