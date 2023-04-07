scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter to show 50% less ads to paid Blue subscribers

To woo more users, Elon Musk-run Twitter will now show at least 50 per cent less ads to Blue subscribers, along with a boost in their visibility.

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) In order to woo more users, Elon Musk-run Twitter will now show at least 50 per cent less ads to Blue subscribers, along with a boost in their visibility on the platform. The micro-blogging platform has implemented the new tool on both ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ tabs.

“As you scroll, you will see approximately twice as many organic or non-promoted Tweets placed in between promoted Tweets or ads. There may be times when there are more or fewer non-promoted Tweets between promoted Tweets,” according to the company.

The feature, however, does not apply to advertisements shown in profile replies, promoted accounts and trends, and promoted events on the Explore page.

The company has also prioritised rankings in conversations and search for Blue users, who pay $8 a month.

Meanwhile, the blue check marks on Twitter still remain for legacy verified accounts.

A new verified tagline for legacy Blue users now reads: “This account is verified because it is subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account”.

According to the Twitter CEO, “We are adding the date of verification to the profile. Note, only date since paid verification counts, since there was so much corruption in the past with legacy checkmarks.”

According to Musk, only verified accounts will be allowed to appear in ‘For You’ recommendations, starting April 15.

“Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason, he said last week.

“That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service and don’t impersonate a human,” Musk added.

–IANS

na/shb/

Previous article
Study shows how people's hands, household surfaces aid in Covid spread
Next article
Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak temple with Malti Marie

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows how people's hands, household surfaces aid in Covid spread

Sports

CLOSE-IN: 'Impact'- A new meaning in cricket dictionary (IANS column)

Technology

US-based firms sack over 2.7 lakh employees in Q1, up nearly 400%

Sports

Nakamura knocks Carlsen out of Chessable Masters after 'worst possible' mouseslip

Health & Lifestyle

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Technology

Indian gets jail-term, ordered to pay $2.4 mn for defrauding elderly in US

Health & Lifestyle

Zambia declares end of cholera outbreak in 4 districts

Health & Lifestyle

WHO turns 75, calls for health equity

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccination campaign launched in Ethiopia's Tigray region: UN

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 1st Covid death in 2023, 192 new cases

Sports

IPL 2023: Even I don't know where it came from, says Shardul Thakur after match-changing knock

Sports

India's Ruhaan Alva set to race in 2023 GB4 Championship in England

Sports

IPL 2023: Thakur, Gurbaz, Rinku, spinners help KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs (ld)

Sports

Orleans Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns Nishimoto to storm into quarter-finals

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR spinners wreak havoc to hand RCB huge 81-run defeat

Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Technology

Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy, 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US