scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter to soon increase rate limits: Musk

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 2 (IANS) Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday announced that the “rate limits” will “soon” increase on the micro-blogging platform. Musk on Saturday said that verified accounts have been limited to reading 6,000 posts per day, unverified accounts will be able to read 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts just 300 posts a day.

In an update on Sunday, he said that “rate limits” will be increasing “soon” to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts.

After a few hours, he posted, “Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k.” Musk also said, “Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits.”

“The reason I set a ‘View Limit’ is because we are all Twitter addicts and need to go outside. I’m doing a good deed for the world here,” he explained.

According to Musk, this change is temporary to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

His clarification came as millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed him as the micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” Musk posted.

“Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data,” he claimed.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series
Next article
Twitter rival Bluesky disables new sign-ups
This May Also Interest You
Technology

GPT-3 a double-edge sword, can inform and mislead: Study

News

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West in TikTok video

News

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' second schedule all set for take-off

News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

Technology

Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R D Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

News

Nimisha Vakharia to play aunt to leading lady in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Technology

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after a silence of over 2 months

Technology

Study shows 58% of malware families sold as service are ransomware

Technology

Rising temperature linked to serious vision impairment among elderly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US