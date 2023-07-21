scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter to take on LinkedIn with job posting feature

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) In order to take on the professional social networking platform LinkedIn, Twitter appears to be working on a job posting feature that will allow verified organisations to post job listings on their profilesThe company created an account ‘@TwitterHiring’ on the micro-blogging platform, but has not tweeted anything from it yet.

App researcher Nima Owji on Thursday posted a screenshot detailing the feature and said, “#Twitter will let verified organisations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed!”

“Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes.”

According to the screenshot, the company describes the feature as “Twitter Hiring” which is a “free” feature for “verified organisations to post jobs on your company profile, and attract top talent to your open positions.”

Moreover, the verified organisations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk hinted at this feature in May this year.

When a user had suggested a dating app ‘Twinder’, Musk replied, “Interesting idea, maybe jobs too.”

Media company Workweek already got access to the new job postings feature, and its CEO Adam Ryan claims that the feature is included in the Rs 82,300 per month Verified for Organisations plan.

Although users are already able to post job positions on the micro-blogging platform via tweets, the new feature could help companies to easily reach potential candidates.

TechCrunch reported that Twitter’s first acquisition since Musk’s takeover was the job-matching tech startup Laskie in May. So, it’s possible that the acquisition assisted the micro-blogging platform to create and release the feature.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
2nd Test, Day 1: West Indies make stunning comeback, reduce India to 182/4 at Tea
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: West Indies make stunning comeback, reduce India to 182/4 at Tea

Sports

FC Goa sign Victor Rodriguez, Michel Zabaco joins NorthEast United FC

News

Emily Ratajkowski debuts flaming hair colour, leaves fans ecstatic

Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Zak Crawley's magnificent 189 puts England in commanding position against Australia

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US