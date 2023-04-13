scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter users face issues with replying to Tweets on web

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Several Twitter users have encountered problems with replying to Tweets on the web, however, the micro-blogging platform later acknowledged the issue and said “things should be working normally now”.

A user on Thursday tweeted with a screenshot that reads, “Rate limit exceeded. Please wait a few moments then try again”.

After acknowledging the issue, the micro-blogging platform from its ‘Twitter Support’ account tweeted, “We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!”

However, replying to the company’s post, many users are still complaining about the issue not being fixed.

“Nope, not working. I can, however, screenshot the text of my reply and it lets me post that for some reason,” a user commented.

“I’m still not having any luck. I have tried to resend multiple times,” another user wrote.

One more user commented, “My tweets keep getting sent to drafts, not Tweeted. Same with replies. Things are definitely not working normally.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has given another deadline of April 20 to remove all legacy Blue check marks, after faltering on the first deadline of April 1 due to a lack of the backend technology to achieve this.

According to reports, there were technical challenges to removing so-called blue ticks quickly at scale and the only way to do it currently was a manual approach.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Previous article
'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine', says Andy Murray
Next article
Spanish scientists discover technique that detects cancer 'within 3 hours'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Playing sports against a robotic opponent can make your brain work harder

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

Sports

Koepka pulls away four clear of the field, Rahm still second at Masters

News

Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

News

Anurag Basu makes dosa for Anupam Kher on 'Metro In Dino' set

Sports

Hope to score more runs ahead of WTC final, says Pujara after hitting ton for Sussex

Sports

Jorge Almiron takes charge of Boca Juniors

Health & Lifestyle

Kang red flags periodic boosters; 'can't blindly follow richer nations' (IANS Interview)

Technology

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

Technology

Most Indians still store financial passwords in smartphones, finds report

Sports

Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars with three-fer as Lucknow restrict Hyderabad to 121/8

Technology

Substack links were never blocked: Elon Musk

Sports

MI always a strong side at home but CSK are difficult to beat on any ground: Mohd Kaif

Fashion and Lifestyle

Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US