Twitter's new 'X' logo to evolve over time: Musk

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 26 (IANS) As Twitter is being rebranded as ‘X’, its owner Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the new logo will evolve over time.

When a user posted, “X logo is now more bolder & edgy.”

Musk replied: “I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time.”

In response to another tweet, he said, “X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Make my words.”

“Lot of great people at X,” he posted.

Musk had started hinting at this rebranding on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

On Monday, ‘X’ logo replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform’s web version.

Musk also changed the company’s official account’s name to ‘X’ on the platform along with its picture.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it is rolling out a feature that allows Verified Users to download certain videos.

However, videos uploaded before Tuesday are not downloadable.This feature is currently rolling out on iOS, and will be available on Android and Web soon.

Also, if users don’t want their video to be downloaded by someone, they can disable the ‘Allow video to be downloaded’ option on their video while composing their Tweet.

Musk on Tuesday clarified, “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.”

“The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth– like birds tweeting– but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

He further said that in the coming months, the company will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the “entire financial world.”

–IANS

aj/shb

Agency News Desk
