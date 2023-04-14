scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Twitter's Super Follows now called Subscriptions

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Twitter CEO Elon Musk has renamed its “Super Follows” feature, which lets you subscribe to individual users to access some exclusive content, to simply “Subscriptions”.

Users can find the feature in the “Monetization” section of settings.

“Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours-long video! Just tap on “Monetization” in settings,” he tweeted on Thursday.

The Subscriptions feature will let you charge users to get access to things like subscriber-only tweets, spaces, and badges.

Moreover, Musk said that for the next 12 months, Twitter will not keep any money from users, which they will earn from their monetised content.

“You will receive whatever money we receive, so that’s 70 per cent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 per cent) and 92 per cent on the web (could be better, depending on payment processor),” he added.

However, after the completion of 12 months, the iOS and Android fees will drop to 15 per cent, and the company will add a smaller amount on top of that based on volume.

Creators will be allowed to set the price of their Subscription offering by choosing from one of three price points made available by Twitter — $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99, according to the company.

The tech billionaire also mentioned that the company will also help promote the work of creators on the platform.

“Our goal is to maximise creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out,” Musk said.

–IANS

shs/svn/

Previous article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gives perfect summer vibes in a summer breezy printed dress
Next article
Westland Books acquires Khalid Mohamed’s ‘The Imperfect Prince’
This May Also Interest You
News

Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

Sports

'Still, a long way to go for it', Ajinkya Rahane has not given up on WTC Final selection

Fashion and Lifestyle

For Anil Kapoor it is time for ‘Sexy at 60’ – fighter mode on

Sports

IPL 2023: Changes galore as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

News

‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan hits 99 not out but Markande's 4-15 restrict PBKS to 143/9

News

Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies: I'd forget which character I was playing

News

James Gunn hints at possible Marvel and DC crossover

Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

News

William Shatner to lead 'Stars On Mars' competition series

Technology

India's e-commerce logistics industry to cross 10 bn shipments by FY28

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection rising in kids, doctors report high fever, itchy eyes

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Health & Lifestyle

Playing sports against a robotic opponent can make your brain work harder

News

When Celina Jaitly gave it back to a troll who accused her…

Health & Lifestyle

Roman Republic’s legacy and the modern world

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US