Ubisoft to shut online services for 10 old games next year

French video game company Ubisoft has announced that it will shut down the online services for 10 of its older games on January 25, 2024.

By Agency News Desk
San Francisco, Nov 1 (IANS) French video game company Ubisoft has announced that it will shut down the online services for 10 of its older games on January 25, 2024. Among the games affected include several titles from the popular Assassin’s Creed franchise, as well as others such as Splinter Cell: Conviction, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, and Trials Evolution.

The decision to stop the online services for these games was taken due to the old technology behind them, according to the company.

“Decommissioning the online services for older games is something we do not take lightly, however, it is also a necessity as the technology behind these services becomes outdated,” Ubisoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

When Ubisoft discontinues online services for these 10 titles, it will have an impact on a variety of game features, including multiplayer modes, Ubisoft account linking and syncing, Ubisoft Connect rewards, and leaderboards.

However, Ubisoft confirmed that the games’ offline modes will remain playable after the shutdown.

Ubisoft has previously stated that shutting down older game online services allows it to reallocate resources to new or different games.

It’s been doing this for years. In 2022, it stated that multiplayer for 15 games, including five Assassin’s Creed games, will be discontinued.

Agency News Desk
