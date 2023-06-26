scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

UK-based university confirms data breach in recent cyberattack

By Agency News Desk

London, June 26 (IANS) UK-based the University of Manchester has confirmed that attackers behind a cyberattack revealed in early June had stolen data that is related to some students and alumni.

“Based on our investigations, we believe that a small proportion of data has been copied that relates to some students, and some alumni. We have written directly to those individuals who may have been affected by this,” the university said.

“We understand that this will create concern for some, but we would like to assure our community that our internal and external experts are working around the clock to continue to address this and our investigations are continuing,” it added.

According to BleepingComputer, the university first revealed the attack on June 9, warning that data had been stolen but claiming that it had nothing to do with the MOVEit Transfer data theft attacks.

As reported earlier, the attackers claimed to have stolen 7 TB of confidential data belonging to students and faculty in emails sent to students.

“We would like to inform all students, lecturers, administration, and staff that we have successfully hacked manchester.ac.uk network on June 6, 2023,” the threat actors said in the email.

“We have stolen 7TB of data, including confidential personal information from students and staff, research data, medical data, police reports, drug test results, databases, HR documents, finance documents, and more.”

According to an update to the cyberattack information page, the attackers gained access to a variety of sensitive data, including — names and contact details, university ID numbers, dates of birth and gender, nationality, domicile, and ethnicity, among others.

As part of the investigation, the university said it is working with the Information Commissioner’s Office, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the National Crime Agency, and other regulatory agencies.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more durable than Z Flip 4: Report
Next article
Leg-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season (ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Leg-Spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season (ld)

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be more durable than Z Flip 4: Report

News

aha unveils the trailer of ‘Arthamainda Arun Kumar’ – A captivating tale of an intern in the corporate World

News

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi wrap up the third schedule of ‘OG’

News

Following ‘Scoop’ success, Hansal Mehta inks multi-year streaming deal with Netflix

Technology

85% Indian IT leaders ready for demands of AI in their infrastructure: Report

Technology

Epsilon Advanced Material to invest $650 mn in US, create over 1.5K jobs

News

Sonam Kapoor's crime drama ‘Blind’ to release digitally on July 7

Sports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed from preliminary squad for series against India

News

Dave Sidhu joins Sydney Film Festival to encourage Bollywood Cinema in Australia

News

Utkarsh Sharma learnt Urdu from Shaukat Mirza for ‘Gadar 2’

Technology

Wearable tech market poised to reach $156 billion in 2024: Report

Sports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Emergency’ gave her a ‘deeper understanding of Indian history’

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US