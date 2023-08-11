scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

UK cybersecurity giant NCC Group to lay off more employees

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 11 (IANS) UK-based cyber security giant NCC Group has confirmed it will lay off more employees, just months after cutting 7 per cent of its workforce.

However, how many employees will be affected is not confirmed.

According to TechCrunch, citing sources, the company is undergoing its second round of layoffs in just six months.

“As set out earlier this year, we have a renewed global strategy in response to changing market dynamics and client demands. These macro forces are affecting the industry as a whole, which is why we must establish strong foundations for the future,” an NCC spokesperson was quoted as saying.

“Regrettably, this means that a relatively small number of our talented colleagues are in consultation and some based in North America have already left NCC Group.”

The layoffs follow NCC’s announcement in February of plans to lay off 125 employees in the UK and North America.

NCC Group is one of many cybersecurity companies that have laid off employees in recent months.

Earlier this week, cybersecurity company Rapid7 announced to lay off around 470 employees, or 18 per cent of its workforce.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Rapid7 said it was laying off employees as part of a restructuring plan. In connection with the restructuring plan, the company plans to permanently close certain office locations.

Earlier this month, US-based bug bounty and penetration testing platform HackerOne announced to lay off about 12 per cent of its workforce as the global economic slowdown continues to impact the tech community.

The decision of job cuts will affect employees globally, including those in the US, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands and other countries.

–IANS

shs/ksk

6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Varma inaugurate the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Next article
Jason Momoa, other stars send prayers to Maui amid raging wildfires
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Note-taking app Goodnotes 6 launches on Apple platforms

News

Bella Hadid posts about her first day back at work after recovering from ailment

News

Vishal Krishna Reddy denies rumours of marriage with actress Lakshmi Menon

News

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila’s chick flick film Thank You For Coming posters unveiled

Technology

Samsung Mobile doubles down on investing in health-centric features: TM Roh

Sports

Tennis: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open due to wrist problem

News

KJo on collab with Kartik: 'We are working on something, hopefully it will materialise'

Technology

Long Covid symptoms can emerge months after infection: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash feature on Filmfare Middle East cover

News

SRK gives epic reply on being asked about 'bijli ka bill' and 'ladki kaisai pataye'

Sports

Women's World Cup: Spain's extra time stunner seals win over Netherlands, securing first-ever semifinal berth

News

Rani Mukerji reveals she had a miscarriage in 2020 but refrained from talking about it

Sports

Golf: Korea’s Tom Kim shines with 64, trails Spieth by one stroke in St Jude Championship

News

Jason Momoa, other stars send prayers to Maui amid raging wildfires

News

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Vijay Varma inaugurate the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Sports

Canadian Open: Alcaraz survives epic against Hurkacz to enter quarterfinal

News

'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Puneesh Sharma unveils poster of his upcoming music video 'Haara Nahi'

Sports

Already into running phase, Williamson cautiously confident of being at World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US