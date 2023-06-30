scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

UK warns in-depth probe into Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition

By Agency News Desk

London, June 30 (IANS) The UK’s competition watchdog on Friday announced that its initial investigation into software major Adobe’s $20 billion purchase of cloud-based designer platform Figma has found that the acquisition could reduce innovation and result in a “substantial lessening of competition”.

Adobe has five working days to submit proposals to address the concerns else, the investigation will proceed to an in-depth phase 2 review, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement.

“This merger will be referred for a phase 2 investigation unless the parties offer acceptable undertakings to address these competition concerns,” said the CMA.

In September last year, Adobe announced it would acquire Figma for about $20 billion in a cash and stock deal.

“We’re worried this deal could stifle innovation and lead to higher costs for companies that rely on Figma and Adobe’s digital tools –as they cease to compete to provide customers with new and better products,” said Sorcha O’Carroll, Senior Mergers Director at the CMA.

Unless Adobe can put forward viable solutions to our concerns in the coming days, we will move to a more in-depth investigation, O’Carroll added.

The CMA has identified concerns in the supply of screen design software, where Adobe’s and Figma’s products compete.

It found that Figma has established a substantial share of the market for screen design software and that Adobe has been continuously investing in and competing in this segment.

“Products sold by Adobe and Figma are critical for the development of digital services that people and businesses use on a daily basis – be that popular apps and websites selling anything from holidays to streaming the latest movies.

The CMA also found that competition between Figma and Adobe has driven investment in updating and developing screen design software, and this important rivalry could be lost if the deal goes ahead.

The watchdog also identified concerns in the provision of creative design software, where Adobe offers some of the leading tools for image, video, and animation content.

Many start-ups and other businesses rely on the software products provided by Adobe and Figma to produce apps and websites, as well as engaging content.

Reports also surfaced this month that Adode’s acquisition of Figma is under scrutiny by the antitrust regulators in the European Union.

The EU regulators are preparing to launch a formal investigation into the acquisition, the Financial Times had reported.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
No new unicorn in India in 2023 1st half, startup funding plunges over 70%
This May Also Interest You
Technology

No new unicorn in India in 2023 1st half, startup funding plunges over 70%

Sports

Clifford Miranda leaves Odisha FC, Floyd Pinto appointed new assistant coach

Sports

Ashes 2023: Copeland backs Murphy to be Lyon’s replacement if veteran spinner is ruled out

Sports

AIFF League Committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; refers final decision to Executive Committee

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on Android beta

Sports

Ashes 2023: Lyon diagnosed with significant calf strain, call on availability to be taken at end of Lord’s Test, says CA (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon men's singles draw: Alcaraz could meet Rune in quarters, Djokovic opens against Pedro Cachin

Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Technology

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads

Technology

Vitamin D supplements may prevent heart attacks in people over 60s: Study

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Oman fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sports

Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

News

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US