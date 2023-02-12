UKESF, Apple partner to encourage more girls into electronics

San Francisco, Feb 12 (IANS) The UK Electronics Skills Foundation (UKESF) has announced that it has partnered with Apple for the “Girls into Electronics” programme for 2023, which will help to encourage more girls in the engineering field.

During the day, participants will learn more about studying electronics at the university level and will hear from female graduate engineers working in the electronics industry, UKESF said in a blogpost.

“Making advances in electronics and semiconductors is critical to providing technological solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing society, including climate change, improving healthcare and better connectivity and communications.”

The programme will take place in June and July this year.

Last year, the programme was attended by 230 girls between the ages of 15 to 18.

“The 2021 Girls into Electronics course took place online. Over three days, the participants were able to gain an in-depth understanding of what it would be like to study, and pursue a career in, Electronics,” UKESF added.

–IANS

aj/dpb