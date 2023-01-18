scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

By News Bureau

<br>During his visit starting around January 29, he will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs and visit a water conservation project, Kubiak said on Tuesday.

Korosi has a special interest in development, a key element of his agenda as Head of the General Assembly, and particularly in the water conservation element of it.

Before his election as UN General Assembly President, he was the Environmental Sustainability Director in the Hungarian President’s Office and the President’s point person at the High-Level Panel on Water co-convened by the UN Secretary-General and the President of the World Bank Group in 2016.

Among the topics expected to figure in Korosi’s talks in India are the country’s presidency of the G20 group of major industrialised and emerging economies and Security Council reform, a priority for India.

Laying out his priorities for the rest of the Assembly session on Tuesday, he promised to "spare no efforts to facilitate" efforts for reform.

He referred to the failure of the Security Council to act on the Russian invasion of Ukraine to underline the urgency for reform and said, "Let the disappointing lessons we have learned inspire the negotiations on Security Council reform, with the goal of creating a better functioning Council."

In December 2022, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Korosi in New York and discussed India’s G20 presidency and the reform of multilateral institutions.

Korosi, who has been meeting scientists, has emphasised the importance of science in guiding policy and used a vivid phrase, "from microscopes to microphones" to illustrate the need for scientific input before debating.

UN General Assembly Presidents have made it a tradition to visit India for discussions with leaders and top diplomats and the seven predecessors of Korosi — Abdulla Shahid, Volkan Bozkir, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, Miroslav Lajcak, Peter Thomson, Mogens Lykketoft — have all made the trip.

From India, Korosi will go to China where he is to meet officials and visit the International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals that supports the UN efforts for reaching development targets, Kubiak said.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

–IANS<br>arul/khz/

Previous article
McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer
Next article
Mobile app helps adolescents access health services in B'desh
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Mobile app helps adolescents access health services in B'desh

Sports

McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Technology

Japan's used car registration hits record low in 2022

Sports

ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show

Sports

West Indies recall Gabriel, Warrican and Motie for Test series in Zimbabwe

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

Sports

Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Sports

Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of 16 matches in Spain

Sports

SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany hold Belgium 2-2; Korea prevail over Japan 2-1 in Pool B

Sports

Bhubaneswar's innovative placemaking makes Hockey World Cup special

Health & Lifestyle

'Can consider improving…': SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Health & Lifestyle

Partner with India to leverage opportunities: Mandaviya at WEF

Sports

India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Rwanda make history; New Zealand beat Ireland in league matches

Technology

Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

News

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

Sports

South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh wishes him on his 40th, calls him ‘my forever love’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US