scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Union Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy, 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the Indian Space Policy, 2023, which aims to enhance the role of the Department of Space, boost activities of ISRO missions, and give a larger participation of research, academia, startups, and industry.

The government had earlier opened up the space sector for the private sector to help boost development of the segment.”In brief, it will offer clarity in the role of the components set up (in the recent past),” said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

Earlier, the Minister in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday informed that presently FDI in space sector is allowed up to 100 per cent in the area of Satellites-Establishment and Operations through the government route only.

In a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, Jitendra Singh said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) being the regulatory and promotional body for space activities was involved in revision of FDI policy which is presently under consideration of the government.

The specific role of IN-SPACe for channelising FDI will evolve after approval of revised FDI policy by the government.

–IANS

kvm/vd

Previous article
Mumbai City FC announce all-Indian squad for Super Cup
Next article
Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Cup semis to leave hangover for weekend La Liga clashes

Sports

Mumbai City FC announce all-Indian squad for Super Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury, confirms Sanjay Bangar

Sports

Delhi-NCR Open Golf: Shamim Khan shoots day's best of 68, takes 3rd round lead

Health & Lifestyle

New light on Nehru's J&K policy at launch of Sandeep Bamzai's 'Gilded Cage'

Sports

IPL 2023: Shardul, Gurbaz, Rinku propel KKR to 204/7 against RCB

Sports

Nida Dar named captain of Pakistan women's team, Mark Coles reappointed head coach

News

'Shaakuntalam' trailer boasts of stunning visuals

Sports

RoundGlass Punjab FC announce squad for Super Cup 2023

News

'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' tells new age story of 'saas-bahu'

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala train blaze: Accused admitted to hospital with jaundice

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians name Riley Meredith as replacement for injured Jhye Richardson

News

Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response from Gauri Khan

Technology

74% of Indians concerned about their personal financial situation: Report

Sports

Chelsea appoint Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until end of season

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first against KKR

News

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee M Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari signed for 'Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha'

News

Gaurika Sharma roped in to play titular role in 'Shravani'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US