scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Union cabinet lauds success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, appreciates role of ISRO

By Agency News Desk
Union cabinet lauds success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, appreciates role of ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Union cabinet on Tuesday lauded the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and appreciated the achievement of scientists. “This is not just a victory for our space agency but is a bright symbol of India’s progress and ascent on the global stage,” a resolution passed by the Union cabinet said.

The cabinet welcomes the proposal that August 23 would be celebrated as the “National Space Day” it said further.

The cabinet congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its efforts.

“Thanks to our scientists, India is the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole. Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement,” the resolution added.

“The Cabinet firmly believes that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the quest for innovation, India’s scientists stand as shining beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise,” the resolution said.

–IANS

ans/uk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adding 100 mn skilled Indians to the workforce can increase GDP by 20%: Report
Next article
Young sports enthusiasts feel Nepal can be a competitor for Pak in Asia Cup: Survey
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US