upGrad’s Co-founder Mayank Kumar quits as India edtech consortium chair

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Ronnie Screwvala-founded edtech unicorn upGrad’s Co-founder and Managing Director, Mayank Kumar, on Tuesday said he is stepping down as Chairperson of India Edtech Consortium (IEC) to prioritise his responsibilities at upGrad.

In a statement to IANS, Kumar said the past year and a half with the self-regulating body IEC has been truly rewarding.

“I’ve made a deliberate choice to prioritise my responsibilities at upGrad and move forward. upGrad is currently in a critical growth phase, requiring my full focus, attention, and time,” Kumar said.

He said this decision will enable another capable individual to step up and lead the consortium effectively.

According to Moneycontrol, Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah, would replace Kumar.

Kumar said that he has had the “opportunity to work alongside an incredible team and senior members of the Board and witness the growth and impact of our collective efforts”.

Kumar has led IEC since 2022 along with Byju’s co-founder, Divya Gokulnath.

Under the aegis of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), edtech entities came together to set up an autonomous and an independent body called the India Edtech Consortium (IEC).

The consortium aims to catalyse public-private efforts in a technology driven approach towards maximising teaching-learning outcomes.

Other members of the IEC management committee are GV Ravishankar, MD, Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners); Maheshwar Peri, Founder and Chairman, Careers 360; and Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn.

