scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Smart wearable brand URBAN on Tuesday launched its latest smartwatch ‘Pro M’, with a 1.91-inch 2D Curved HD Display and Bluetooth calling feature.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the URBAN Pro M smartwatch comes in five colours — Midnight Black, Misty Blue, Smoky Grey, Blush Pink, and Trendy Orange — and is available to purchase from offline and online platforms.

“Whether you’re looking to stay connected on the go, keep track of your health and fitness goals, or just look chic, URBAN Pro M has got you covered. We are confident that our customers will appreciate this amalgamation of world-class technology and a global trendy design,” Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder, URBAN, said in a statement.

With Dynamic Rotating Crown, 550 NITS brightness, 3D curved edges, and an upscale metallic frame that radiates refinement and grace, this smartwatch comes equipped with an AI voice assistant, 24/7 health tracking, and 107 Sports modes.

Moreover, the smartwatch offers a long battery life of up to seven days and comes with fast charging capabilities, plus it comes with an IP67 rating making it dust and water-resistant.

The URBAN Pro M smartwatch offers a total of 107 sports modes, including calorie count, weather updates, and access to a calculator.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Previous article
Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global PC market in the doldrums, notebooks suffer largest 34% decline

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Weight loss in elderly men linked to early death: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj: 'Tried living every character in a way that no one can typecast me'

Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

News

Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan: Nothing short of a real-life standup comic

News

Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

News

Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

Technology

Microsoft brings Snapchat lenses to Teams

News

Get Ready for the Party Track of the Season with Neha Kakkar & Singhsta’s new song ‘Massla’ presented by T-Series!

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It looked like they weren't going to mishit anything', says Parnell on Stoinis and Pooran's blitz

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US