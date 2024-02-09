HomeWorldTechnology

US bans AI-generated robocalls to protect consumers from scams

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has barred robocalls with voices generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to protect consumers from voice-cloning scams.

By Agency News Desk
US bans AI-generated robocalls to protect consumers from scams
US bans AI-generated robocalls to protect consumers from scams_pic courtesy news agency

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has barred robocalls with voices generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to protect consumers from voice-cloning scams.

The unanimous judgment on Thursday recognises the calls made with AI-generated voices as “artificial” under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to FCC.

“Bad actors are using AI-generated voices in unsolicited robocalls to extort vulnerable family members, imitate celebrities, and misinform voters. We’re putting the fraudsters behind these robocalls on notice,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

“State Attorneys General will now have new tools to crack down on these scams and ensure the public is protected from fraud and misinformation,” she added.

This comes as New Hampshire authorities continue their probe into AI-generated robocalls that used the voice of US President Joe Biden to discourage people from voting in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary last month.

“This technology now has the potential to confuse consumers with misinformation by imitating the voices of celebrities, political candidates, and close family members,” the agency said.

Effective immediately, the regulation empowers the FCC to fine companies that use AI voices in their calls or block the service providers that carry them. It also opens the door for call recipients to file lawsuits and gives state attorneys general a new mechanism to crack down on violators, according to the FCC.

The ruling, which goes into effect immediately, allows the FCC to fine companies that utilise AI voices in their calls or restrict the service providers that carry them.

According to the FCC, it also allows call recipients to file lawsuits and provides state attorneys general with a new tool for enforcing violations.

–IANS

shs/kvd

Previous article
‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Review | A rib-tickling family entertainer
Next article
realme enters top 5 brands in India with 17.4 mn sales in 2023
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US