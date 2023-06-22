scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US-based Applied Materials plans $400 mn investment in India

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) US-based semiconductor company Applied Materials on Thursday announced plans to build a collaborative engineering centre in India with a gross investment of $400 million over four years.

The announcement came after Gary E. Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US and discussed ways to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

The centre will be designed to bring together Applied engineers, leading global and domestic suppliers, and top research and academic institutions, enabling them to collaborate in one location with a common goal of accelerating development of semiconductor equipment sub-systems and components.

It will also aim to serve as a catalyst for the training and development of future semiconductor industry talent, as well as open up new opportunities for India to play an expanded role in the global chip ecosystem, said the company.

“Applied is excited to build upon our 20 years of success in India by creating a facility where the country’s top engineers, suppliers and researchers can work side-by-side to develop new innovations,” said Prabu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials.

In its first five years of operation, the centre is expected to support more than $2 billion of planned investments and create at least 500 new advanced engineering jobs along with potentially another 2,500 jobs in the manufacturing ecosystem.

“Applied Materials is a key part of India’s semiconductor ecosystem and our plan to establish a new collaborative engineering center in Bangalore strengthens our efforts to help advance India on its journey to becoming a global semiconductor hub,” said Srinivas Satya, Country President of Applied Materials India.

–IANS

na/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Railways, Haryana pick up crucial wins in Group B
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Railways, Haryana pick up crucial wins in Group B

Sports

AFC Cup fixtures for Mohun Bagan Super Giant revealed

Sports

Nacho Fernandez signs new Real Madrid deal

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Hope, Pooran lead West Indies to thumping 101-run win over Nepal

Sports

India's Rayaan Razmi wins bronze in Asian U-21 Snooker Championship

Sports

Indian team named for Asian Athletics Championships; focus on Toor, Sreeshankar and Tejaswin

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Captain Scott Edwards leads Netherlands to five-wicket victory over USA

News

Nicki Minaj expresses dismay over missing Titan submersible

News

Kevin Costner's ex-wife demands $248,000 for child support

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ to have a screening at Eiffel Tower

News

Anime 'Konosuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' headed for Season 3 in 2024

News

Mohit Kumar roped in for television show 'Vanshaj'

News

Priya Bapat compares on-screen dynamics with Maniesh Paul in 'Raffuchakkar' with 'Tom and Jerry'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Bad Bunny unwilling to discuss relationship status with Kendall Jenner

News

'Secret Invasion' director says series has 'interesting subversive Marvel tone'

Sports

BCCI invites fresh applications to fill one vacant spot in Men's Selection Committee

News

Tillotama Shome on how she cracked her character in 'The Night Manager'

News

Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US