US-based Liferay to double its headcount in India, to hire 200 engineers

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) US-based Digital User Experience Platform (DXP) Liferay on Wednesday announced that it intends to double its headcount in India and onboard more than 200 engineers and management candidates in the next 24 months.

The company has also opened a new office in Bengaluru, which will pave the way for its rapid expansion.

“We are confident that our new office in India will help us unlock several employment opportunities and give us great momentum as we expand product offerings while continuing to offer exceptional service to clients,” Brian Chan, Founder and Chief Software Architect, Liferay, said in a statement.

The company said that in the next two years, its Bengaluru office will hire experienced and entry-level engineering and management graduates for various roles focusing on cloud technologies, product development, operations, marketing, and sales.

Moreover, Liferay has created an internship programme as part of its new recruitment plan, which will nurture and train engineering and management candidates from top institutes across India.

Upon successful completion of the programme, the interns will be offered full-time employment opportunities at Liferay, the company said.

Liferay has more than 1,200 employees across the globe, including India.

Founded in 2000, Liferay offers businesses in B2B, B2C and B2E with flexible, scalable, accessible and secure tailored accelerator solutions.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

