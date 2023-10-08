scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US-based Westinghouse launches next-gen 65-inch Google TV in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) US-based consumer electronics brand Westinghouse on Thursday unveiled 65-inch Rose Gold TV in its Quantum Series in the Indian market that will be available during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

The all-new big screen TV is priced at Rs 43,999 and the sale period will commence on October 7 for a week, the company said in a statement.

The Westinghouse ‘WH65GTX50’ TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 3840 x 2160 pixel display and a 60 Hertz refresh rate for stunning visuals.

It offers versatile connectivity options, including Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports for gaming consoles and more, 2 USB ports for external devices, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, and Ethernet.

The Smart TV runs on Google TV OS with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, supporting popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5, all controllable through Google Assistant.

The display is enhanced with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, Vivid Display, and Super Contrast technologies for an immersive viewing experience.

“This new addition to our TV lineup embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional quality to our customers,” said Pallavi Singh Marwah, VP of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL).

All models of Westinghouse TVs of Quantum, W and Pi series will be available for Amazon Customers on heavy discounts.

The company is offering discounts of up to 75 per cent on all models of Westinghouse which includes 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD of the W2 Series, 50-inch & 55-inch 4K GTV of the Quantum Series and other variants. Shoppers can also get a 10 per cent instant discount when using SBI bank cards.

–IANS

shs/na

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ola, Okinawa continue to lose electric 2-wheeler market share: Report
Next article
Laid off by Meta, this employee gets job offer from her dream firm Google
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US