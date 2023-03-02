scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashish Modi as country president for India.

Modi, who has over 20 years of experience and worked at McKinsey & Co, will continue to retain his existing role as VP and GM for Honeywell Building Technology (HBT) India and Asia.

“Modi will drive India’s strategic priorities and continue to cultivate our diversified country portfolio with focus on our growth vectors, key accounts and partnerships,” Ben Driggs, President and CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell.

At Honeywell, Modi earlier served in various leadership roles including VP and COO of Honeywell Connected Plant, Global VP and GM for Advanced Solutions business and GM of Lifecycle Solutions & Services business in India and APAC.

In his current role, he had led the HBT business in India, ASEAN, Korea and Japan to deliver growth and business excellence

“Coupled with Honeywell’s position as a leading industrial technology company, we have made fantastic progress within the country on both sustainability and digitalisation,” said Modi.

“I look forward to building on that as well as further shaping the next stage of growth and innovation in the company,” he added.

Modi has a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, a Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

–IANS

na/

Previous article
Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club
Next article
US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US inches closer to ban TikTok nationwide over data security concerns

Sports

Abde goal gives Osasuna narrow Copa del Rey lead against Athletic Club

Sports

3rd Test, Day 2: Umesh, Ashwin pick three wickets each as India bowl out Australia for 197

News

Farah Khan says she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Fashion & Lifestyle

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sizzles in purple dress at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic eases past Griekspoor to enter quarterfinal

News

'Creed III' star Michael B. Jordan, Hennessy team up for boxing gym pop-up in LA

News

SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April end for 'Tiger 3'

News

Ed Sheeran announces new album, reveals wife had tumour during pregnancy

News

Will Smith accepts special honour at AAFCA, gives first speech since 2022 Oscars

Sports

Aiden Markram credits SA20 'good vibes' for Proteas Test century

Sports

Australia to play Ecuador in World Cup homecoming

Technology

Intel's next-gen chips may support Windows 12

Technology

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo lays off 200 employees

Technology

Softbank offloads 3.8% stake in Delhivery for Rs 954 cr

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta

Technology

Musk envisions 'fully sustainable earth' but no new electric cars

Technology

Software firm Thoughtworks lays off nearly 500 employees

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US