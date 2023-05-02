scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US court dismisses DoJ case against Cyient executive

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Global engineering and technology solutions provider Cyient on Tuesday said that a case brought by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) against its executive on grounds of violation of Sherman Act for alleged ‘No-Poach’ agreement, has been dismissed mid-trial by a federal court.

The Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 was the first federal act that outlawed monopolistic business practices. It was named for Senator John Sherman of the US state of Ohio.

“Cyient has always conducted business with strict adherence to our Values FIRST framework. The acquittal of our executive further proves the highest standards of ethics our business adheres to,” said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient Limited.

According to the company, the case, initiated in December 2021, alleged illegal suppression of competition and wages by restricting hiring and recruiting of engineers in violation of the Sherman act by six aerospace executives.

Meanwhile, the associated civil class-action lawsuit naming Cyient Inc as a co-defendant continues.

“Cyient strongly denies all allegations and is taking all necessary steps for its defense. It believes that this matter will have no materially adverse effect on the Company’s operations, finances, or liquidity,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

na/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role
Next article
'That's a sweet win boys': Kohli applauds team as RCB's thrilling win in Lucknow sets dressing room on fire
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Everything we see is a perspective..': Kohli's drops cryptic post after altercation with Gambhir

Sports

'That's a sweet win boys': Kohli applauds team as RCB's thrilling win in Lucknow sets dressing room on fire

News

Kim Kardashian working with acting coach to prep for 'American Horror Story' role

News

Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut in floor-sweeping 'Made in India' white gown

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinning in black

Technology

Redmi 12C: Effortless performance, industry-leading display in a budget

Fashion and Lifestyle

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt looks like an angel in a white gown embellished with pearls

Technology

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally

Sports

Belgian Brecel crowned Snooker World Champion

Sports

China's Zhang upsets Norrie to reach ATP Madrid Open last 16

Sports

Medvedev moves into ATP Madrid Open last-16 with 300th career win

Technology

Morgan Stanley may slash 3K jobs in 2nd job cut round: Report

Sports

LaLiga Santander: Another midweek matchday brings up crucial Valencian Community derby, plus Bordalas' return to Coliseum

Sports

Sun steers Zhejiang Lions to one win away from returning to CBA finals

Health & Lifestyle

US will end Covid vax requirements for federal employees, int'l travellers

Health & Lifestyle

Australia to ban recreational vaping

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in a verbal spat after RCB beat LSG

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US