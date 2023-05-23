scorecardresearch
US cybersecurity mission in Mumbai to address and resolve cyber threats

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) The Cyber-Security Business Development Trade Mission of the US Department of Commerce is in Mumbai with an agenda to enhance the abilities of the two nations to address and resolve the growing risks from cyber threats, officials said here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprises 13 US cyber security companies which will call on Central and state government officials, and regulators in the cyber security space with the goal of helping both Indian and US stakeholders understand cyber challenges.

The delegation is in India from May 22-26, with meetings in Mumbai and New Delhi and consists of companies from 9 US states ranging from SMEs to MNCs.

The delegation will also participate in the US Trade Development Agency (USTDA) capacity building workshops on 5G network, the US FBI would speak on the current conditions in the cyber space and interact with Indian financial services companies along with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

US Consul-General in Mumbai Mike Hankey said that cyber security has emerged as a critical area for international cooperation and innovations and a trade mission like this has a potential to spur economic growth in both countries plus help develop safeguards for cyber systems globally.

“By aligning our policies, regulations, and practices, US and India can collectively combat cybercrime, protect privacy, and ensure the secure flow of information across borders,” he said.

DSCI CEO Vinayak Godse said that India is accelerating cyber security technology development and emerging as a global hub for cyber security, besides strengthening cooperation between India-US cyber security stakeholders for capacity building, information exchange and technological collaboration.

“India is accelerating cyber security technology development and emerging as a global hub for cyber security. Indian companies are offering innovative and cutting-edge security solutions in emerging fields like quantum, 5G/6G, AI, hardware and supply chain, etc., which opens up considerable possibilities for collaboration with US counterparts,” he said.

–IANS

qn/vd

