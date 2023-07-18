scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US FDA approves drug to prevent RSV in babies up to 2 yrs

By Agency News Desk

Washington, July 18 (IANS) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved a drug to prevent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children aged up to 24 months who remain vulnerable to severe disease.

Developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, the drug Nirsevimab, sold under the brand name Beyfortus, is a monoclonal antibody that can prevent RSV.

Nirsevimab is administered as a single injection either before or during an infant’s first RSV season. Toddlers up to two-years-old who remain vulnerable can also receive the shot during their second RSV season.

“RSV can cause serious disease in infants and some children and results in a large number of emergency department and physician office visits each year,” said John Farley, Director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

“Today’s approval addresses the great need for products to help reduce the impact of RSV disease on children, families and the healthcare system,” he added.

RSV is a virus that causes acute respiratory infection in individuals of all age groups.

While most infants and young children experience mild and cold-like symptoms, some infants, especially with their first infection, develop lower respiratory tract disease such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis (swelling of the small airway passages in the lungs), that often leads to an emergency department or physician office visit.

Premature infants, and those with chronic lung disease of prematurity or significant congenital heart disease, are at highest risk for severe RSV disease. Nearly one to three per cent of children aged under 12 months in the US are hospitalised each year due to RSV, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The FDA approval comes ahead of RSV season later this year. Recommendations on how the shot should be administered by doctors will be taken by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s panel of independent experts in August.

At present, Palivizumab, sold under the brand name Synagis, is available to prevent RSV. But it is given mainly to infants who are preterm or who have lung and congenital heart conditions that put them at high risk of severe disease.

Palivizumab is administered monthly throughout the RSV season.

–IANS

rvt/khz

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashwin used the crease well against West Indies: Kumble
Next article
Special goalkeeping camp is a boon in our preparations, says PR Sreejesh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Special goalkeeping camp is a boon in our preparations, says PR Sreejesh

Sports

Ashwin used the crease well against West Indies: Kumble

News

After 7 years of marriage, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce

News

Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after 2 years of marriage

Sports

We need people like Michael Vaughan to step up in cricket's fight against racism: Moeen Ali

News

India’s entertainment & media industry to reach $73.6 bn by 2027: Report

News

Badshah says 'main kisi stage se nahi gira' after video claiming he fell off stage during performance went viral

News

Taapsee Pannu says ‘she isn’t pregnant as yet’ after fans ask about her marriage plans

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar turn doctors

News

Justin Simien has 'no idea what's going on' with 'Star Wars' Lando Calrissian series

Technology

Redmi 12 first impression: Stylish smartphone with a lot of potential

Technology

YouTube testing feature that let users easily watch videos at 2x speed

News

Bhumi Pednekar unveils plan of launching her foundation on her birthday

News

Miranda Lambert stops singing 'Tin Man' in concert to call out fans taking selfies

Technology

‘Twitter killer’ Meta Threads now under govt lens in US

News

Vir Das announces world tour: It's about shining spotlight on incredible talent within Indian comedy scene

Sports

India A face Pakistan A in ACC men’s emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday

News

Oppenheimer, subject of Christopher Nolan’s biopic, found solace in Bhagavad Gita

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US