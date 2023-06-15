scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US federal govt agencies targeted in major global cyberattack

By Agency News Desk

Washington, June 15 (IANS) “Several” US federal government agencies were targeted on Thursday in a major global cyberattack, which takes advantage of a weakness in a widely-used software, media reports said.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency “is providing support to several federal agencies that have experienced intrusions affecting their MOVEit applications”, the agency’s Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, Eric Goldstein, told CNN about the software impacted.

“We are working urgently to understand the impacts and ensure timely remediation.”

CNN said that it was not immediately clear if the hackers responsible for breaching the federal agencies were a Russian-speaking ransomware group that has claimed credit for numerous other victims in the hacking campaign.

When asked who carried out the hack of federal agencies and how many have been affected, a CISA spokesperson declined to comment, CNN reported.

A concerted large hacking campaign, which began two weeks ago, has hit major universities and state and local governments across the US.

A Russian-speaking hacking group known as CLOP had last week claimed credit for some of the hacks, which have also affected employees of the BBC, British Airways, oil giant Shell, and state governments in Minnesota and Illinois, among others, CNN said.

–IANS

vd/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education
Next article
Premier Handball League: Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh beat Garvit Gujarat for first win of the season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier Handball League: Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh beat Garvit Gujarat for first win of the season

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with SMSIMSR to jointly work in healthcare education

Sports

Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-0 in Beijing

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Mandeep Singh named North Zone captain, Priyank Panchal to lead West Zone

Sports

Jr Men's National Hockey: Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu register wins on Day 4

Sports

Andy Murray to play in ATP Zhuhai Championships in September

Sports

'Forensic reports not included in initial charge sheet in wrestlers' complaint case'

News

From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'

Sports

Rajasthan Patriots face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh (preview)

News

No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor

Sports

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' case: Bail or Arrest?

News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US