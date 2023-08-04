scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US fines robocallers record $300 mn, blocks billions of scam calls

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 4 (IANS) The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has issued a record-breaking $300 million fine for auto warranty scam robocalls made by the largest illegal robocall operation the agency has ever investigated.

An international network of companies violated regulations when they executed a scheme to make more than five billion robocalls to more than 500 million phone numbers during a three-month span in 2021.

Two of the central players of the operation, Roy M. Cox and Aaron Michael Jones, were under lifetime bans against making telemarketing calls following lawsuits by the Federal Trade Commission and State of Texas.

The multi-national enterprise did business as Sumco Panama, Virtual Telecom, Davis Telecom, Geist Telecom, Fugle Telecom, Tech Direct, Mobi Telecom, and Posting Express, the FCC said in a statement late on Thursday.

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect consumers and the integrity of US communications networks from the onslaught of these types of pernicious calls,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief, Loyaan A. Egal.

The enterprise violated a multitude of robocall prohibitions by making pre-recorded voice calls to mobile phones without prior express consent, placing telemarketing calls without written consent and dialing numbers included on the National Do Not Call Registry.

They also failed to identify the caller at the start of the message, and failed to provide a call-back number that allowed consumers to opt out of future calls.

The calls also violated spoofing laws by using misleading caller ID to disguise the enterprise’s role and prompt consumers to answer, said the FCC.

Last year, the FCC directed all US-based voice service providers to cease carrying traffic associated with certain members of the enterprise. As a result, these illegal auto warranty robocalls dropped by 99 per cent.

–IANS

na/dpb

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Andy Jassy bet big on generative AI
Next article
20% of Indian unicorns to struggle due to regulatory challenges, unclear business models
This May Also Interest You
Technology

20% of Indian unicorns to struggle due to regulatory challenges, unclear business models

Technology

Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Andy Jassy bet big on generative AI

Sports

Football: Flamengo's Brazilian striker Pedro on Benfica's radar

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Greece's PAOK crush Beitar Jerusalem in qualifier

Technology

Microsoft denies existence of Xbox ban exploit

Sports

WI v IND, 1st T20I: Losing wickets in a row cost us the match, says skipper Hardik Pandya

Technology

Instagram to now protect users from unwanted DM requests

News

Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt mehendi scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was from her real marriage

Technology

Musk denies report to launch stock trading platform

Technology

We set June quarter records in India driven by robust iPhone sales: Tim Cook

Technology

After New York, Chicago's downtown buildings are slowly sinking: Study

Sports

1st T20I: Bowlers help West Indies beat India by four runs, take 1-0 lead

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Spain's Hector Yuste

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Indian men's hockey team hammers China 7-2 in opener

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan SG thrash Bangladesh Army Football Team 5-0 in opener

Technology

Humans unable to reliably detect deepfake speech: Study

News

Rupam Islam steps into the world of web with ‘Nikhoj Tui’ for ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

1st T20I: India restrict West Indies to 149/6

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US